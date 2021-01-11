Monroe County ready to start Phase 1B of COVID vaccinations next week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- Gov. Pritzker says the state has made significant progress in vaccinating people in Phase 1A of Illinois’ COVID vaccine distribution plan. The state has administered 334,939 vaccine doses.

Some communities have been able to substantially complete Phase 1A. The state is allowing those local health departments to start moving into the early stages of Phase 1B.

The Monroe County Health Department says it is ready to move to Phase 1B as early as next week. It ran out of its 100 dose allotment for the week already. When the next shipment arrives they will start vaccinating the elderly population.

In Illinois, Phase 1B would include the vaccination of those age 65 and older and frontline essential workers.

The Monroe County Health Director says depending on the number of doses they receive, officials may have to start with the older part of that 65 and up population.

Gov. Pritzker is urging patience and says many counties not done with Phase 1A population yet.

Gov. Pritzker said he plans to make a formal announcement later this week on when the entire state could expect to enter Phase 1B.