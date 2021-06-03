Some Missouri lawmakers want to stop St. Louis and Kansas City from defunding the police

ST. LOUIS – Some suburban and outstate lawmakers are now calling for a special session in Jefferson City to St. Louis and Kansas City from defunding their police departments.
As St. Louis City has plans to defund the police department, Kansas City has already begun. They have let go of 300 police officers combined.
Now, some Republican lawmakers want to meet again to discuss this issue. They say the two major cities are curently in a crime crisis.
St. Louis City will be using the extra $4million to fund homeless services and affordable housing. Kansas City is using the extra $42 million to fund community services that the mayor says will help reduce crime.
