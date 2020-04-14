Some Missourians should start seeing $600 unemployment checks this week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – People who recently filed for unemployment because of the pandemic should start seeing checks for $600 in the next few days. The Missouri Department of Labor says there are 115,000 people getting a total of $66 million in benefits. This is from a portion of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
An additional $600 will be coming each week to those eligible as part of the federal supplement program. Payments will be made retroactively for claims filed on or after March 29. The last payable week for the $600 supplement will be the week ending July 25, 2020.
For questions and answers related to the coronavirus and unemployment, as well as other effects on employment, visit labor.mo.gov/coronavirus.