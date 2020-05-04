Some north St. Louis County schools serving as COVID-19 screening sites

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Care STL is adding more COVID-19 testing sites in north St. Louis County this week. The latest ones are located at three area schools.

Beginning today drive-thru testing will be available at Ritenour High School on St. Charles Rock Road from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm Mondays and Tuesdays.

Fairview Elementary on Emma Avenue will have testing on Tuesdays from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm and Wednesdays from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm.

Riverview Gardens High School on Shepley Drive will have testing on Wednesdays from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm and Thursdays from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

You must call to set up a screening: 314-367-5820.