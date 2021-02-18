Some snow and flurries Thursday morning, above-normal temps next week

ST. LOUIS – Patchy light snow and flurries will hang around for a while Thursday morning before finally shutting down in the afternoon.
Expect skies to remain mostly cloudy with temperatures warming into the low-20s later on Thursday. The night will be mostly cloudy and very cold with a low near 7.
The slow warm-up begins Friday with a high in the upper 20s. Then the area finally climbs above freezing Saturday and into the upper 30s Sunday. There is a chance for a few rain showers Sunday.
Even warmer weather is on tap next week as temperatures slingshot to above normal by the middle of the week!