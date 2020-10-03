Some St. Louis area restaurants taking off during pandemic

St. Ann, Mo. – While some St. Louis area restaurants are struggling during the pandemic, others are thriving.

Chef Jason Lamont has worked in dozens of St. Louis area restaurants and finally reached his dream of opening his own business this month, Love at First Bite.

“So far it’s been amazing,” said Lamont. His food has sold out during each day of his first 2 weeks in business.

Lamont knew it would be difficult to open during a pandemic. He said he believes hard work, coupled with good food will lead to success.

Lamont offers a menu he believes any diner will enjoy.

“We wanted a vegan section, a carnivore section, a pescatarian section, and a section where we freestyle and have fun with the food,” said Lamont.

For more information on Love at First bite, visit https://www.loveatfirstbitestl.com/.

Another restaurant launch took place this week in St. Louis’ Fox Park Neighborhood.

Chef Logan Ely opened The Lucky Accomplice on the corner of Jefferson Ave and Victor St. He knows it’s a difficult time, but believes success will be found in the form of a fun and casual neighborhood restaurant.

“If people want independent restaurants in a year, go out and support independent restaurants,” said Ely.

Customers were enjoying the restaurant’s patio on Friday. A large indoor space will soon be ready for indoor dining.

Ely is optimistic customers will enjoy their experience. He takes pride in serving good food that’s sourced from local farms.

He said customers can also order some fun items a la carte.

“We have a giant toasted ravioli that’s like as big as your head and we have tater tots that are a riff on an everything bagel,” said Ely.

For more information on The Lucky Accomplice visit https://www.theluckyaccomplice.com/.

Another St. Louis business used the pandemic as an opportunity to complete some renovations.

Just John, a nightlife staple in The Grove says the bar debuted a $100,000 renovation this weekend. What was once a space with one bar in the middle now has an open floor space with two bars up against 2 walls.

“There’s lots of space for people to social distance,” said Just John Manager Kevin Castleberry.

Customers were also enjoying some added patio space on Friday. The club believes customers will enjoy the changes, especially at a time when many people are looking for a safe way to have fun.

Castleberry said, “We want to be that refuge where you can come out and have a good time, listen to some music and have some great drinks.”

For more information on Just John visit https://www.justjohnnightclub.com/.