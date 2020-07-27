Some St. Louis bars and nightclubs are shut down after breaking social-distancing guidelines

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Some businesses are ignoring public health orders fo social distancing. This includes ordinances limiting the number of people allowed in a location. Now, the city of St. Louis will be closing non-compliant bars and nightclubs for 14 days.

Video of large groups of people gathering at St. Louis night clubs has been going viral on social media. Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a Facebook post that, “We have seen the videos on social media from over the weekend of bars and nightclubs obviously flouting our mask mandate and social distancing requirements. This is both reckless and unfair to other businesses working hard to do it right.”

The businesses that face a temporary shut down have already received cease and desist letters from the City’s Department of Health. A statement from Mayor Krewson’s office says that they have, “continued to openly disregard rules that require people to socially distance and wear masks as evident from reports and social media posts.”

This enforcement action of closing non-compliant bars and nightclubs for 14 days is an effort to bring them into compliance like many other businesses.

The City of St. Louis Department of Health says that people under the age of 40 now account for 64% of the City’s overall positive COVID-19 case count. New cases have been climbing rapidly over the past two weeks.

“There has to be changes in our behavior if we are going to slow the rise of infections that we are seeing in the metropolitan area. The data is telling us that enough individuals are not changing their behavior. We will take the necessary actions to protect the health of residents and visitors,” writes Dr. Fredrick Echols, the acting director of health for the City of St. Louis.

The Wheelhouse in downtown St. Louis was one of the nightclubs featured in a viral video. They have recently posted pictures to Instagram of people breaking social distancing guidelines. A statement posted to their social media says that they have closed in the interest of their staff, customers, and business. The Wheelhouse’s Facebook page also says that they are temporarily closed.

“We don’t have to close, we don’t want to close but it’s the decision we’ve made in the best interest of our staff, customers and businesses. We will reopen when we think the time is right, hopefully sooner than later, in a couple of weeks for some Blues Playoffs and Cardinals Baseball. Until then, THANK YOU and We Love You STL.” The Wheelhouse Downtown on Instagram

St. Louis County just announced new restrictions to help stop the spread of COVID-19 before the school year starts. Only 50 people are allowed to gather in one place and businesses are now only allowed to operate at 25% occupancy.

Bars in St. Louis County are now only allowed to operate until 10:00 pm. The city has not yet announced similar rules. But, the two areas have similar guidelines for wearing masks and other restrictions. Currently, businesses in St. Louis City are operating at 75% capacity.

You can report businesses or individuals breaking social distancing guidelines by calling

(314) 622-4800 or going through this form.