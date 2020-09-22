Some young Mehlville School District students return to classrooms

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Some young students in the Mehlville School District return to in-person learning today. Students from preschool up to second grade are being allowed to head back to the classroom. Preschoolers will attend Monday through Thursday.

It’s a hybrid plan for kindergarten through second grade. Some students will be in school Tuesdays and Thursdays. The others will be in school on Wednesdays and Fridays. All students must wear a mask.

Everyone will have virtual learning on the days they’re not in school.