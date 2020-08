MILLER, Mo. – The son of a man serving life behind bars in the Springfield killings of a pregnant woman and her three children has been charged in a weekend homicide.

Twenty-three-year-old Lyle DeLong is among three people charged with first-degree murder after 27-year-old Sarah Pasco was found shot to death Sunday near Miller.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that DeLong is the son of Richard DeLong, who was convicted in the 1999 killings of Erin Vanderhoef and her three children.