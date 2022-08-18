ST. LOUIS — On Aug. 18, 2022, Alamo Drafthouse in St. Louis is hosting a screening of Monty Python and The Holy Grail at The Grandel Theater.

The soon-to-open Alamo Drafthouse in St. Louis is proud to announce that it is one of six theaters that will host the Rolling Roadshow in honor of the Alamo Drafthouse’s 25th anniversary.

Alamo Drafthouse St. Louis, to open in November, will host the Rolling Roadshow with an interactive screening of the 1975 classic at The Grandel Theater.

The movie party will feature a custom pre-show, fun grail–themed pre-show activities, a drink ticket, and an Alamo25 swag bag filled with themed goodies for guests.

General admission tickets are on sale for $10. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. with a pre-show starting at 6:30 p.m., followed by the screening at 7:00 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to wear their best Monty Python costumes to participate in a pre-show contest. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Movie fans are encouraged to join Alamo Drafthouse St. Louis’ “Free Movies for a Year” contest at https://drafthouse.com/st-louis/news/free-movies-st-louis.

To learn more about the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, visit the website: here.