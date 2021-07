ST. LOUIS – Soulard has been celebrating their unique French heritage since the early 1990s with a return to Bastille Day.

This year, they celebrated over the weekend with a walking and golf cart parade that took place on Saturday and Sample Soulard Sunday.

Sample Soulard Sunday will feature neighborhood bars and restaurants that will offer dozens of delicious options.

For more information, visit http://historicsoulard.com/bastille-weekend-2021/.