Soulard Mardi Gras is running low on Cajun Cook-Off at Home Boxes

ST. LOUIS – With Soulard Mardi Gras happening virtually this year, organizers are giving everyone a chance to enjoy some of the traditional Cajun food at home, but time is running out.

Soulard Mardi Gras announced they have a limited amount of Cajun Cook-Off at Home Boxes remaining before the live virtual event on Saturday January 23 at 2:00 p.m.

When you purchase an at home box, you’re entered to win a dinner for ten from a celebrity chef.

Click here to buy your Cajun Cook-Off at Home Box.

There has been some misinformation out there about 2021’s Soulard Mardi Gras and organizers want to clear that up.

“Even if it’s not something that we are doing, people still know that it’s Mardi Gras. So we’ve been working hand in glove with the city and others to try to avoid incidents like that,” President of the Mardi Gras Foundation Mack Bradley said. “So if you want to enjoy Mardi Gras in 2022, the best thing you can do is do Mardi Gras safe at home in ’21.”

The organizers designed virtual events that were engaging and captured the spirit of Mardi Gras.

You can find accurate information on all the events on their website stlmardigras.org or on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram @stlmardigras.