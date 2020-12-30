Soulard Mardi Gras Pet Parade goes virtual, share a pic of your pet for the party

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOULARD, Mo. – Get your furry friend dressed up and ready in their costumes for Soulard Mardi Gras’ Purina Pet Parade which will be virtual for 2021.

Send in a picture of your pet in their Mardi Gras costumes between Dec. 28 to Jan. 20.

The public will vote from Jan. 25 to Feb. 9 on the St. Louis Post- Dispatch’s website.

Soulard Mardi Gras says every vote will give an additional donation from Purina to Open Door Animal Sanctuary.

There will also be celebrity judges choosing the top costume on the Soulard Mardi Gras Facebook page Feb. 16.

To register your pet for the party and for more information, click here.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News