Soulard Mardi Gras to host virtual shoebox parade and cajun cook-off Saturday

SOULARD, Mo. – Soulard Mardi Gras is hosting their Shoebox Parade and Cajun Cook-Off virtually Saturday.

Mardi Gras Inc’s virtual Shoebox Parade kicks off at 10 a.m.

At the parade, guests will learn interesting facts about their favorite St. Louis attractions including the Aquarium, St. Louis Zoo, St. Louis Science Center, The Magic House, and City Museum.

Guests can also draw along with artists to make their own creations.

For more information about the parade,

In this year’s Virtual Cajun Cook-Off, Soulard Mardi Gras said guests will get a glimpse into the culinary minds of premiere chefs from St. Louis as they create a Cajun dish based on this year’s secret ingredient.

Mike Johnson of Sugarfire, Jack Mac Murray of Old Hickory, and John Messbarger of Peacemaker will be the chefs in the kitchen.

James Beard Award Winner Kevin Nashan of Sidney Street Cafe and Gulf Shores Restaurant owner Harry Parker will be analyzing each unique demonstration along the way.

Guests will also be able to make one of Soulard’s popular gumbo recipes and watch cocktail demonstrations.

For more information about the cook-off,