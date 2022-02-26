The 2022 St. Louis Mardi Gras Parade is back

ST. LOUIS – There’s going to be a lot of purple, green and gold in Soulard on Saturday for the 2022 Mardi Gras Parade. It starts at 11 a.m. at Busch Stadium.

The free event starts at Busch Stadium, makes its way through Downtown South and Soulard, and ends at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery. The parade is expected to finish at about 1 p.m.

The 2022 Grand Parade will feature floats and 15 million beads thrown into the crowd. This year’s theme is the Roaring 20s.

The parade was virtual last year due to the pandemic. Organizers are excited to bring it back to the streets.

Parade officials suggest folks leave their cars at home, as there won’t be a lot of parking options There are plenty of other options to get to the parade, including a taxi, rideshare or shuttle from Downtown.

The post-parade Rue du Cirque street party runs from 1-5 p.m.

You can enjoy live music, see a high heel drag race and take part in a world record attempt for the largest game of flip cup.