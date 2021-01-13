Soulard throws “drive around ” Mardi Gras scavenger hunt

SOULARD, MO. – Even though Mardi Gras may not feel the same this year due to the current pandemic, Soulard is making sure it’s still a fun carnival season with a Mardi Gras scavenger hunt.

Organizers are in hopes this will keep the carnival season alive with a “drive around” Mardi Gras Scavenger Hunt through the city streets of St. Louis. All you need is your quarantine team, a tank of gas, and your smartphone!

On Saturday, January 30 Mardi Gras enthusiasts are asked to team up with their social bubble and solve clues that lead to six iconic locations around the St. Louis area. While at the locations, you will be asked to answer questions, and perform activities to post on social media.

Organizers say once the hunt is completed a voucher will be provided for a complimentary bucket of beers or cocktails and an appetizer courtesy at participating Souldard establishments.

For more information or to register click here.