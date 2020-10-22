Soulard to announce 2021 virtual Mardi Gras details on Halloween

SOULARD, Mo. – The 2021 Soulard Mardi Gras will be virtual and organizers will release more information later this month.

Soulard is inviting the public to tune in to their Facebook for a Soulard Mardi Gras Virtual Halloween. During this event, they will be announcing the plans for Mardi Gras 2021.

Organizers say they’ve been hard at work planning for a safe, responsible, and fun 2021 Soulard Mardi Gras. They say they’ve been in close consultation with local public health and other city officials.

They say the show will go on and it will be fun, but it will be different. It will also be designed to protect public health and it will adhere to the latest safety recommendations from federal, state, and local officials.

You can hear more about the plans for the 2021 Mardi Gras at an event that will be streamed live from a graveyard under a “Bud Light” moon.

It will feature a night of music, drink demos, special guests, contests, and more.

The link to the Facebook live will be posted on STLMardiGras.org on the day of the event. It will begin at 6:45 p.m.