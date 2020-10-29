Soulard’s Great Grizzly Bear sports bar announces they will be closing

SOULARD, Mo – The Great Grizzly Bear sports bar announced in a Facebook post Wednesday that they will be officially closing their doors.

The neighborhood bar known for its live events, music, fellowship, and ‘Bear’ Garden patio said they will be closing because of the hardships surrounding the pandemic.

“We were on a roll for the 2020 year, but Covid took us down in so many ways, but the biggest was our health, mentally and physically,” the post said. “You guys know we’re pretty tough, but it was a crazy uphill battle and with all of the current issues and winter coming, it was just time.”

According to their website, Great Grizzly Bear was one of the longest-running establishments in Historic Soulard. It has become part of the Soulard history stemming back nearly 30 years.

Great Grizzly Bear thanked the community and new friends they have met for their support and fun times through the years.