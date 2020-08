ST. LOUIS- The MLB says tonight’s Cardinals game against the Cubs has been postponed due to more positive COVID test results.

The move comes after an additional positive test of a player. The game is postponed to allow for additional testing and to complete contact tracing.

The Cardinals arrived back in St. Louis Wednesday after being quarantined in Milwaukee due to COVID. The team also had to postpone games in Detroit and Milwaukee after 7 players and 6 staff members tested positive for COVID.

