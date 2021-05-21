South Carolina manhunt for multi-state murder suspect enters day 4

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The search for Tyler Terry, a man now linked to at least three murders in South Carolina and Missouri, enters its fourth day. Investigators from St. Louis are in South Carolina.

Tyler is a suspect in the murders of Barbara Goodkin and Dr. Sergei Zacharev. Tyler was reportedly in Missouri with Adrienne Simpson. She is also being called a suspect in the crimes in St. Louis.

Tyler is accused of a murder in South Carolina last week, then the weekend murders in Missouri. He is also wanted for two shootings in South Carolina.

The pair were spotted in South Carolina Monday and were involved in a high-speed chase. Tyler is accused of shooting at officers.

The car crashed and Simpson was captured. Tyler has been on the run since.

The body of Simpson’s missing husband has also been found. Police say he was murdered. No arrests in that case yet.

Authorities say Terry on Thursday stole a gun, shirt, and shoes from an unlocked truck in Chester County.

Nearly 100 officers have joined with police dogs, helicopters, and drones to keep looking around the clock for Terry.

The Jewish Federation of St. Louis is among a few organizations that are helping with the Major Case Squad’s travel expenses.