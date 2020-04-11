South City band gives front porch concert to spread cheer amid social distancing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A St. Louis band wanting to spread a little cheer to their neighbors held a front porch concert Easter weekend.

Kittie Moller and Vincent Golomski have been full-time musicians with the Fanfare band for 44 years and have been married for 41 years. On a typical Saturday, the band would be gearing up to use their musical talents for a big gig, like concerts, fairs, festivals, and conventions. But due to the coronavirus and social distancing guidelines concerts have been canceled.

With the "Stay at Home Order" in place, the couple has been playing inside their home for weeks. Fanfare has been their main source of income all these years.

"We have lost all of our engagements in March and April, but we have still been practicing every day to keep our brains in focus, to keep up with the songs and lyrics. So I said maybe we should put a speaker outside the door and she said no let's do a porch concert," said Glomski.

All of us are inside for so much of the time now, its a chance to get out and play music for people. We have been playing inside for days and days so to have somewhat of an audience, it's much better for us. It makes us feel better and the neighbors enjoy it too ." said Moller.

On this Easter weekend, the couple decided to step out of their home to bring a little joy and happiness.

Therefore they bought their 4 piece band back together. This time on their front porch and decided to serenade their neighbors with great vocals, a keyboard, drums, and guitar players.

While the neighbors practiced social distancing, most residents remained in their own yards. They could dance, but not together.

" I sent out the email and they said yes stay your six feet away and we will play for an hour," said Glomski.

The band played songs from the Fanfare album, Motown, country tunes and many smooth sounds. The fanfare front porch concert was also streamed live on Facebook where some watch the concert from the comfort of their living rooms.

Band members say while everyone is stuck at home music is a way to bring the community together during these difficult times.