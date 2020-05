ST. LOUIS – A woman has died and a man, was rescued in an early morning fire in south St. Louis Wednesday.

The fire happened at a two-story brick home in the 4500 block of Idaho Avenue in the Dutchtown neighborhood around 6:00 a.m.

St. Louis firefighters said the man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A firefighter suffered minor injuries in the fire and will be evaluated later.

St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said the home did not any working smoke detectors.

4500blk of Idaho – Occuoied two story brick dwelling; heavy #fire showing on the first floor. One line deployed. Primary search underway. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/LEKMSdf2KQ — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) May 27, 2020