South city restaurant donates proceeds to employee, hit and run survivor

ST. LOUIS – A south city bicyclist is on a long road to recovery a week after a driver hit him and kept going.

Despite the woe’s restaurants are experiencing right now, the victim’s job hosted a fundraiser to help him get back on his feet.

The entire patio was full of people there to support Joe Oder.

He’s a server at Pietro’s, and the proceeds from all of the Italian dishes they served Wednesday will go to Joe’s recovery fund.

Pots in Pietro’s clinked, and cooks whipped up dishes to keep up with the demand.

“It’s been overwhelming. We’re trying to get the food out as fast as we can, but we can’t keep up with everything coming in!” said John Lovaldi, owner of Pietro’s.

It was a show of support at the south city restaurant after Oder was involved in a hit and run crash on Ulena and Eighelberger.

“It was just horrible. We saw it on the news that night not knowing who it was. Then we found out it was Joe, and it was horrific, said Lovaldi.

In a graphic video caught on surveillance camera, one could see the incident that left Joe with cracked ribs and a punctured lung.

“It was a total shame. I saw the video and I couldn’t believe that somebody would actually take off like that after hitting a human being,” said John Fuchs, a longtime Pietro’s customer.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., people poured in to take home a meal and help a friend. Pietro’s only took orders online and were swamped the entire shift.

“Joe’s a part of our family,” said Lovaldi. “We are all a big family, and when one of your family members is in trouble you try to help them out.”

“That’s what we do down here,” said Fuchs.

Pietro’s posted to Facebook they had reached their limit before 6:30 p.m.

Though the restaurant is limited to curbside service, the support for a fellow employee was something they say was simple.

“He seems in good spirits,” said Lovaldi. “It’s going to take a long time for him to recover.”

St. Louis city police said this is an open investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.

Joe also has a GoFundMe account that has garnered extreme support, surpassing the $10,000 goal for medical costs.