South City Subway robbed, police need help finding suspect

ST. LOUIS – Police need your help finding the man who robbed a South City Subway March 28.

According to authorities, the suspect walked into the Subway located on S. Jefferson Ave placed an order, pulled out a handgun, and demanded money. He then ran from the restaurant after getting an unknown amount of cash.

The robbery was caught on surveillance cameras. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, yellow bandana, and has a shaved head.

The department hopes help from the public will lead to an arrest. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

No one was injured during the robbery.

