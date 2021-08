Crews are responding to a crash on interstate 270 in South St. Louis County near Tesson Ferry. Photo Credit: Gateway Guide/MODOT

ST. LOUIS- Traffic on Interstate 270 has backed up to Interstate 44 following a late afternoon crash in South St. Louis County.

The accident on 270 southbound past Tesson Ferry road had four lanes closed initially, although Gateway Guide cameras show one lane of traffic getting through.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.