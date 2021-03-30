South County middle school evacuated after threatening note found

ST. LOUIS– The Mehlville School District says students have been evacuated from Washington Middle School after a threatening message was found on a bathroom wall.

The district says the message said, “I’m going to blow up the school.” A spokesperson says the district takes all threats seriously and this triggered an immediate evacuation.

St. Louis County Police say they have a K9 unit on the grounds to do a search. The district says so far no weapons or explosives have been found on campus.

The district says all students are safe and waiting outside. The police department says there is not a legitimate safety concern at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update the story as new information becomes available.