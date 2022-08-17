ST. LOUIS – Three men are in the hospital after being shot early Wednesday morning.

According to reports, The three male victims ranged from 20 to 30 years old and were shot on 4700 South Grand around 1:17 a.m. One of the victims was shot in the leg, the second in the hand, and the third victim was shot in the head.

All three victims are now conscious and breathing. The victim suffering a gunshot wound to the head is in critical condition.

The cause of the incident has not yet been released. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.