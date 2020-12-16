South Grand staple Mangia Italiano is closing after 37 years

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A restaurant operating on South Grand Avenue for the last 37 years has announced that it will be closing. Mangia Italiano says in a Facebook post that the pandemic has taken a toll on its business.

“Dear valued friends, family, and customers, It is with the utmost sadness that we must inform you that Sunday December 20th will be our last day of being able to serve you. While we have fought hard to weather this storm that is affecting us all, unfortunately we are unable to go on. We greatly appreciate the years of loyalty that everyone has shown us and we wish we could do more for you. May you and your loved ones have a happy holiday season.”

Mangia Italiano opened in 1983. It was run by Richard “Doc” Parmley and his wife Micci. It has become a staple in the Tower Grove area.

David Burmeister purchased Mangia Italiano in October 2001. It was then reopened by James Bonsanti in 2011.