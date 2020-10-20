South Roxana Police seeking help in finding reckless motorcycle driver





SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. – South Roxana Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in fleeing and eluding from a police officer.

According to police, on Oct. 19 around 12:20 p.m., a police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a suspect driving a motorcycle recklessly in front of Roxana High School with no visible registration.

The suspect, described as a white male driver with brown hair wearing a red Adidas hooded sweatshirt with black sweat pants, fled as the officer tried to stop him.

Police say due to the safety concern of the students being dismissed from school and the pedestrian traffic, the officer immediately stopped the pursuit.

The suspect is believed to live in the Roxana or Wood River area.

The South Roxana Police is asking anyone with information to contact the department at 618-254-7460 or send an email to srpolice@southroxana.org.