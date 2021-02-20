South St. Louis bands together for answers in murder case

SOUTH ST. LOUIS–There is now a $15,000 thousand dollar reward in the case of a man murdered in front of his house.

It happened in a part of South St. Louis known for favorite eating spots from “Biggie’s” and “Trattoria Marcella” to “Ted Drewes” and “Donut Drive-in”.

It’s been two weeks. It happened off of Watson Road on Leola near Maurice. Don Yorker had just gotten home from work around 6:00 on a Friday night, according to friends. He stepped out to get his mail and never made it back into the house.

“Don is like family,” said Yorker’s friend and employer, Jim Eiseman. “This was a complete shock to us. Don was working at our company on Friday, went home, and the next thing I know someone’s calling me up saying, ‘Don was murdered.’ I said, ‘What?! You have to be kidding!’

Eiseman and his wife, Carolyn, operate U.S. Tape & Label in Maryland Heights, where the 53 year old yorker worked for 15 years; starting in the shipping department then running it. Things will never be the same for Yorker’s close to 100 co-workers.

“You don’t expect to leave your coworker on a Friday evening and Saturday morning hear that they’ve been shot and killed in their front yard,” said Carolyn Eiseman. “When someone everybody works with is just gone like this, it’s just shock. This gives our employees, our whole company hope that maybe we can help solve this together.”

She’s talking about the Crimestoppers reward, now up to $15,000 with the Eiseman’s just boosting the total by $10,000.

Do you have more information? Call police at 911. You can also send an anonymous tip and be eligible for a reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

According to friends, a man in white car pulled into Yorker’s cul-de-sac as yorker was getting his mail, asked for Yorker for directions, then shot Yorker in the eye.

He was pronounced at a hospital. St. Louis Police have released nothing about a suspect or motive.

The Eisemans were stepping up to help police and more than anything, Yorker’s wife, they said.

“She’s heartbroken. This is her husband, expecting to have dinner on a Friday night but now her husband’s dead in the front yard,” Carolyn Eiseman said.

“We want to find the culprit who committed this heinous act,” Jim Eiseman said. “Hopefully somebody out there knows something to help us get this guy off the street because don was really, really, a good guy. This is like losing a loved one in your family. It is a true shock, true shock.”

If you have any information call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. All tips are anonymous. You’ll get a reward without ever giving your name.