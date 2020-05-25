South St. Louis man charged with murder after woman’s body found in Jennings

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A Tower Grove South man has been charged with murder after police found the body of a woman shot to death Sunday along Lucas and Hunt Road in Jennings. Police say that Darius Ware, 27, turned himself in. He is being held without bond.
St. Louis County Police say he had a romantic relationship with the victim. They got into an argument and investigators say Ware shot her in the neck. The woman died at the scene.
Ware was identified by a family member of the victim. Video evidence also confirms him being at the scene, arguing with the woman, and leaving the area.