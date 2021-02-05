South St. Louis murder suspect identified after mother and daughters found dead Thursday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A man is facing charges in the death of a St. Louis mother and her two daughters. Ronald Marr, 34, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was placed under arrest Thursday afternoon.

A mother and her two young children were found shot to death Thursday morning in south St. Louis. Police were called to the 4100 block of S. Grand Avenue around 7:00 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. When police went inside, they found the bodies of 30-year-old Kanisha Hemphill and her two daughters, 7-year-old Journey and 1-year-old Jakari.

Kanisha worked as a home health care aid and recently took care of her 84-year-old father.

A motive and the relationship between Marr and Hemphill has not yet been shared by homicide investigators. The family tells FOX 2 that they believe Hemphill knew the killer. Our reporters are still gathering more details in this case. Please check back later for more information.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to assist with funeral expenses.