South St. Louis penthouse apartment offers amazing city views

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Saum penthouse apartment is now up for rent. The spacious living space has amazing views of the St. Louis skyline and private rooftop access. The rent for the four-bedroom, two-bathroom space is $3,000 per month.

The Facebook Marketplace listing from Anthony Klier describes the space like this:

This top floor penthouse has thousands of square feet and has its own PRIVATE ROOF DECK! This home is online any others in St. Louis with its unique mix of historic finishes and modern renovations. Live on top of the world and in St. Louis royalty by calling this penthouse yours. This home just became available this month and certainly will not be on the market for long.

The images posted to the Shaw Neighborhood Facebook page is getting a lot of positive reaction. STL City Wide also posted this video tour of the apartment to Instagram:

https://www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/821853185029375/