Southeast Missouri man shot and killed by state trooper

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a man died after being shot by a patrol trooper in southeast Missouri.

The patrol says the shooting happened Tuesday evening after troopers responded to a call about a sexual assault in progress at Amidon Conservation area in rural Madison County.

KFVS reports the caller said the suspect was armed with a knife. The patrol says when troopers arrived, they had a physical confrontation with 58-year-old Ronnie Walker, of Marble Hill.

During the altercation, a trooper shot Walker once. The trooper provided medical attention but Walker died at the scene.