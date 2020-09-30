Southern District of Illinois awards high school artists

ILLINOIS – The United States District Court for the Southern District of Illinois held an awards ceremony for its first high school art competition Friday.

According to a spokesperson from the court, the Community Outreach Committee created this competition “to develop student awareness of the federal court system and to feature artwork and writings from local students.”

Students from each of the 38 counties were invited to submit artwork and writings centered around the theme, “justice means.”

There were 32 entries from ten different high schools submitted.

Among the entries were drawings of Lady Liberty and the scales of justice. There were also several collages and poems.

There were three first-place art winners.

Delaney Holliday, a 2020 graduate from Bellville West won for the East St. Louis Courthouse. Bobby Stanhouse, a senior at Pinckneyville Community High School won for Benton, Ill. The overall writing winner is Maxwell Juhas, a 2020 graduate from Bellville West.

The awards ceremony was held via Zoom.

The artwork is on display in the St. Louis and Benton, Ill. federal courthouses.