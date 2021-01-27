Southern Illinois man arrested for rioting at the U.S. Capitol on January 6

A man who is accused of attacking National Guard soldiers at the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6 was arrested Tuesday in southern Illinois according to court records.

The Post-Dispatch reported Mathew Capsel was charged on January 19 in the U.S. District Court in Washington D.C. for engaging in physical violence while in a restricted building or grounds, assaulting a member of the armed forces and obstructing a law enforcement officer during the commission of a civil disorder.

Capsel can be seen in a TikTok video at the Capitol “fighting against National Guardsmen attempting to hold the line with riot shields.” He then ran into the National Guardsmen’s shields until he was pepper-sprayed, according to court documents.

Capsel continued to post on TikTok saying “They only got so much mace. And we got all these patriots. We’re not running out. They’re gonna run out. Guys, hold the line. Don’t run.”

The charging documents do not identify Capsel’s age or hometown.