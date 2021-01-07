Southern Missouri seeing some snow accumulation

ST. LOUIS – Light snow over southern Missouri is bringing some accumulations to far southern Dent, Reynolds, and Iron Counties and points south of there. Otherwise, the rest of the region is cloudy and cold.

Temperatures will remain in the 30s all day Thursday. More of the same Thursday night, cloudy and cold with a low near 30.

A few snow flurries are possible Friday morning, but otherwise, Friday through Sunday look more cloudy than sunny with daytime highs in the 30s and overnight lows in the 20s.

A warming trend looks to be in the works for next week.