Southwest adding daily flights out of STL to both coasts

ST. LOUIS – Beginning March 11, 2021 Southwest Airlines will offer daily flights to Long Beach, California (LGB) and Jacksonville, Florida, (JAX) from St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
Lambert said Southwest Airlines will also be adding flights and new return service. Those flights include:
- Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) goes from two flights to three daily
- STL to LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) goes from one flight to two daily
- Suspended service to Indianapolis International Airport (IND) returns with two daily flights
- STL service to Cancun, Mexico (CUN) returns as a daily flight
- Service to Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ) returns on Saturdays
