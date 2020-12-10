Southwest adding daily flights out of STL to both coasts

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres says that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She posted this note to her Facebook page and Twitter account:

"Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe.Love, Ellen"