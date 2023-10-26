ST. LOUIS – Starting next year, Southwest Airlines will offer daily flights between St. Louis and Hollywood.

Southwest Airlines announced plans Thursday to offer daily service between St. Louis Lambert International Airport and Hollywood Burbank Airport by June 4.

With this addition, Southwest Airlines will soon offer access from St. Louis to four southern California airports. That also includes flights to the Los Angeles International, Long Beach and San Diego International airports.

“Burbank being a fourth market in the southern California region is great news for our travelers,” says airport director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge. “St. Louis Lambert International Airport can now give our passengers more non-stop options into a very popular destination, southern California.”

The Hollywood Burbank Airport is located in Burbank, California, roughly a 20-minute car ride to Hollywood.

By June, Southwest has nearly 900 departures planned weekly out of St. Louis, the most for the carrier in one week since June 2011.

Also, next summer, Southwest will begin to offer Saturday service from St. Louis to Savannah, Georgia, and Norfolk, Virginia.