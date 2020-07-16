Southwest Airlines adds four new summer nonstop flights from Lambert Airport

ST. LOUIS – Southwest Airlines offered good news Thursday morning for travelers looking for summer travel.

The airline company will begin four new daily non-stop destinations connecting St. Louis to Grand Rapids, MI, Norfolk, VA, Providence, RI, and Charlotte, NC.

Service to the cities will be between July 26 and Aug. 10, 2020, St. Louis Lambert International Airport officials announced in a release.

“Southwest continues to believe in St. Louis and its possibilities,” said Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, STL Director. “We are very excited they are putting additional flights through STL for the next few weeks.”

Southwest Airlines serves 53 destinations from STL and has a 60 percent market share of enplaned passengers.

