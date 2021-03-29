Southwest Airlines orders 100 Boeing 737 Max jets

SEATTLE– Southwest Airlines has ordered 100 Boeing 737 Max jets. The new deal raises Southwest’s commitment to more than 600 of the 737 Max jets through 2031.

This is the largest order for the 737 Max since it was grounded in 2019 following two fatal crashes.

The deal comes after Southwest evaluated its fleet and aims to modernize its planes with improved fuel efficiency, environmental performance, and operational flexibility.

Southwest says it will also allow the fleet to support its low-cost, point-to-point route network.

“Southwest Airlines has been operating the Boeing 737 series for nearly 50 years, and the aircraft has made significant contributions to our unparalleled success. Today’s commitment to the 737 MAX solidifies our continued appreciation for the aircraft and confirms our plans to offer the Boeing 737 series of aircraft to our Employees and Customers for years to come,” said Gary Kelly, Southwest’s chairman and CEO in a press release.