ST. LOUIS – On the day after Christmas, thousands are not in a festive mood, but rather frustrated, as Southwest Airlines faces disruptions in Denver and Chicago, causing headaches across the country.

“Please don’t be surprised if you get up here and there’s nothing until Thursday, Friday, or Saturday,” one unnamed Southwest agent said to passengers in line.

Brenda Myers of St. Louis was flying to Washington, D.C. for Christmas, but had to make other arrangements, wondering where her baggage was located.

“My flight has been canceled four times and I have medical equipment in my baggage, and I can’t find my baggage anywhere,” she said.

But some they knew exactly where their baggage was; just nowhere near in sight.

“My luggage is just still in D.C. and my keys I left in my suitcase with all my presents,” Myers said. “But you can see my keys and wallet are in D.C.”

The Texas-based air carrier is facing weather-related challenges from the recent Arctic blast across the country.

Southwest Airlines released a statement which reads, in part, “We are re-accommodating as many customers as possible, based on available space, whose itineraries have been disrupted. Those whose flights have been canceled may request a full refund or receive a flight credit, which does not expire.”

“I know a lot of people are upset about what’s going,” traveler Tim Jackson said. “But I know the baggage claim folks, they have nothing to do with it at all. So, just kind of be nice to them and, hopefully, we’ll get this stuff straightened out soon. So, just be patient.”

“It’s sad,” Myers said. “I don’t get to see my daughter for Christmas.”