Southwest flight from St. Louis to Cancun delayed due to flat tire

ST. LOUIS– A flat tire caused a delay for 134 Southwest passengers heading from Lambert St. Louis International Airport to Cancun.
Airport officials say the tire went flat before the plane left the gate. All the passengers were able to safely get off of flight #1995 while the tire was getting changed.
Southwest says the passengers will take a different aircraft to Mexico. The delay will have the passengers 3 hours behind schedule.
Southwest apologizes to all customers onboard for the inconvenience.