Southwest launches fall fare with one-way tickets starting at $39

ST. LOUIS – Ready to travel again? Southwest has announced their fare sale with one-way tickets starting at $39.

That means you can catch a round-trip flight to cities like Chicago, Kansas City, Atlanta, Detroit, Nashville, and Milwaukee for under $100 bucks!

This year’s flight sale is cheaper than it has been in recent years due to the pandemic dropping travel demand. The fare sale covers travel between August 11 and December 17 excluding travel around Thanksgiving.

One catch, you won’t get the deal if you travel on Fridays and Sundays.

You’re flying with the Southwest® Promise. We’re cleaning before every flight. Middle seats open through at least Sept. 30. — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) June 23, 2020