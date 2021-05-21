Southwestern Illinois College offers Cannabis 101 this summer

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC) is offering a class on cannabis this summer.
The community college posted a promotion on their Facebook page calling for students to enroll in Cannabis 101. They said it will help students start on their “path to a career in the cannabis industry.”
The material covered in the class will consist of the “history, law, and culture of cannabis cultivation and consumption,” according to SWIC. Students will also learn industry terminology used frequently in the production of cannabis.
Below is the full course description.
This course provides an overview of fundamental information about the history, law, and culture of cannabis cultivation and consumption. The course will not only familiarize students with legal issues surrounding the cultivation, production, and use of cannabis today, but also provide a backdrop of knowledge to help students understand the stigma and previous status of cannabis in the U.S. as well as its functions abroad. This course will also give students an overview of regulations and legal issues regarding cannabis cultivation and use throughout the U.S., and students will be able to distinguish between local, federal, and state laws. Students will review federal policies on prescribing and dispensing cannabis and focus particularly on the laws concerning medical marijuana. Important terminologies related to the production/processing of cannabis will be utilized. Students will understand the distinctions between different varieties of cannabis products (e.g., hemp, CBD oil, and marijuana). The course will also emphasize potential career paths within the industry and what requirements may be necessary for different specializations.