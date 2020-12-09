U.S. Space Force gets its first Midwest recruit from Pevely Missouri

ST. LOUIS – The U.S. Space Force inducted the first enlisted Midwest recruit to the Space Systems Operations service on Tuesday.

Donovan Schaeffer who grew up in Pevely Missouri and graduated from Herculaneum High in 2018, was sworn-in by Operations Officer 1st LT Brittney Hegarty, during a ceremony at Military Entrance Processing Station- in St. Louis.

He will now head off to the Air Force’s seven-and-a-half-week basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.

After several months of waiting Schaeffer explained that he was honored to be a part of history after receiving the news on his birthday.

“Out of all days, I got the big news on my 21st birthday, I am still speechless”, gushed Schaeffer. “This was such a waiting game, but what an honor. This is such a huge achievement for me and my family they couldn’t be more proud of me”.

Potential candidates must first go through various interviews, tests, and physical tests before joining the Space Force.

“It was very tough to get in, once I got past the weight requirement I had to wait two or three months to hear back from them explained Schaeffer. “After I got processed by MEPS it was a waiting game. I told them I don’t know if this is for me, but after getting the news on my birthday it was fate”.

Sgt. Daniel Hilligoss, 345th Recruiting Squadron says for those interested the Space Force hopes to recruit 300 additional service members in 2021. The Space Force was created in December of 2019, as the nation’s newest military branch.

“We look for people who are wanting something different, said Sgt. Daniel Hilligoss. ” We are looking for people who are interested in working with satellites and cyberspace. People who are motivated and dedicated to the entire process”, said Sgt. Daniel Hilligoss.

After Schaeffer completes basic training, he will attend technical training for his specific career field. He will hold the military occupation specialty — Space Systems Operations.