SpaceX, NASA set for historic astronaut launch Wednesday

ST. LOUIS- NASA is set to make history!

On Wednesday, NASA will launch it’s first manned mission from US soil since 2011 and there are many ways for you and the family to be part of the moment.

The Space-x Dragon spacecraft will carry astronauts Douglas Hurley and St. Louis native Bob Behnken to the international space station. Unlike for astronaut launches in the past, when NASA ran the show, this time SpaceX will be in charge of mission control.

The launch will take off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 4:33 p.m. Eastern time.

Because The American Museum of National History is closed it has set-up a virtual Space-Fest full of activities, including a virtual tour of the launch.

NASA will stream the launch live on its website, YouTube and other platforms, starting at noon.

Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon will lift off from Launch Complex 39A – the same place Saturn V launched humanity to the Moon and from where the first and final Space Shuttle missions lifted off pic.twitter.com/wOSsbCRqi7 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 25, 2020