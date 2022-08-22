ST. LOUIS – Those annoying spam text messages might prompt new action by the federal government.

The number of robocalls is shrinking thanks to recent federal action. Now, the FCC is going after the spiking number of spam texts.

A watchdog said text scams rose 10-fold to roughly 12 billion a month in the last year. To help protect yourself, remember the following – don’t respond if the message calls from urgency or excitement, don’t click or download a link or even reply stop to unsubscribe, and forward spam text messages to your mobile carrier and report them to the FCC.