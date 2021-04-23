Spanish Lake murder suspect recaptured after escaping from Illinois State Police

ST. LOUIS – A murder suspect is now in custody after crashing into two Illinois State Patrol cars while trying to escape.

The Post-Dispatch reported that 30-year-old Christopher Bolden has been charged with first-degree murder, unlawful possession and use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.

Investigators said he shot and killed 24-year-old Antonio Green late Tuesday night along Scott Avenue in Spanish Lake.

Court documents said Bolden was arrested in Illinois, then escaped custody and led the Illinois State Police on a high speed chase before being recaptured.

The shooting happened at about 11:25 p.m. in the 1100 block of Scott Avenue near Larimore Road. Antonio Green, 24, was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police told FOX 2 that the victim and shooter knew each other. The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.