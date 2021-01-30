Special Delivery: How a Kirkwood family pulled off a long-distance puppy surprise

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – The Kirkwood community and a stranger over 600 miles away came together to help a local mom get a puppy across the country to surprise her three sons.

“I didn’t know Sarah. I didn’t know Dan. It just seemed almost too good to be true,” said Melissa Lindsey of Kirkwood, Missouri.

The stars aligned for Melissa after her sister found her family the perfect four-legged friend, just a few days before Christmas.

“We had been looking. I had been looking at rescues and just hoping I’d know when it was the right fit,” said Melissa.

The timing had Melissa wondering if she could pull off a big surprise for her boys. There was just one big problem. Melissa’s sister lives in northern California. The puppy was over 2000 miles away.

“And then I just thought I have no idea how to get him here. I didn’t think I should probably travel in the midst of covid for an unnecessary flight,” Melissa said.

That’s when she posted to the Kirkwood moms Facebook page asking for help.

“And I thought it was a long shot but I just thought well it doesn’t hurt to ask. I was shocked at how people responded, just how willing they were to help make it happen,” she said.

Another Kirkwood mom, Sarah, had a great idea.

“Sarah says I think we have our hail mary. And tells me that her cousin works for Southwest Airlines. Lives in Dallas but was already planning on coming home to St. Louis, because he’s from here, for the holidays,” said Melissa.

Sarah called her cousin, Dan, and asked if he knew anyone who could help.

As a dispatcher for Southwest Airlines, he still needed to get his cockpit observation hours in for 2020 so he was going to have to fly anyway.

“And I just got this wild idea. Why don’t I do my observation hours flying out to California and I can pick the dog up and fly in the cabin back?” Dan Menius said.

Dan flew to and from San Francisco all in one day and delivered the puppy to Melissa, who lives just five minutes from his parent’s house, where he was spending the holidays.

“It was just I was at the right place at the right time. And my cousin saw the right post. And I had the means to do it. And who doesn’t want to be a part of a Christmas surprise like that,” said Dan.

And not only did they get a puppy, but they made lifelong friends.

“They stayed in touch afterwards. And they wanted to meet me. And just seeing them interact with Jack was really cool and they’re three really cool young boys,” Dan said.